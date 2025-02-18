Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

LHX opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.67 and a one year high of $265.74.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.