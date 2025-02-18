Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.16 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Buhler Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$178.75 million, a P/E ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10.

Buhler Industries Company Profile

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

