C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $3.14 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day moving average is $205.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

