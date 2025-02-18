C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 41,243 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.