C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

