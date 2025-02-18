C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $5.89 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

