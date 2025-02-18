Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,740. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

