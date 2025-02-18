Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.520 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,249. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

