Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Calbee Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CLBEY stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.30.
About Calbee
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.