Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calbee Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CLBEY stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.30.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

