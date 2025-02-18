Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$3.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXB shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

About Calibre Mining

CXB stock opened at C$2.93 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

