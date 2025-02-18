Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calix Price Performance

CALX stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.70. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Calix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Calix by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Calix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.