Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics
In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total value of $347,746.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,180.70. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,818 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ VRSK opened at $293.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.92 and its 200-day moving average is $276.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $296.94.
Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.
