Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,358,464,000 after buying an additional 333,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 327,734 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

