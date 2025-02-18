Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

