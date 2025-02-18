Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,064,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

