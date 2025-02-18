Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

