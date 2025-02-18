Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Canaan has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 2,306.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,311,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 4,132,539 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Canaan by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Canaan by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,325,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 949,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $9,584,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

