Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) is Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 129,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000.

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

