Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$68.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.89.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$53.20. The company had a trading volume of 449,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$68.73.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

