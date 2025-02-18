Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,060 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.