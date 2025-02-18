Cardinal Capital Management Buys 67 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $323.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.