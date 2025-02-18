Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.