Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank OZK by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 942,309 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $22,306,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 341,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

