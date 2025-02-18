Cardinal Capital Management Has $7.71 Million Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals accounts for 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 691.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 376.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.91.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

