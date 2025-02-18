Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $179,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

