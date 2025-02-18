Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 372 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

PSX opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

