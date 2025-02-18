Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.30 and last traded at $286.57, with a volume of 31301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Carvana Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,495.80 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $5,513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

