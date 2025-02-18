Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 176,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,868. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 37.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 305,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 416,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

