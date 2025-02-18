Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 255.15 ($3.22). 201,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 95,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.63).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Castings from GBX 390 ($4.92) to GBX 340 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Castings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGS

Castings Stock Down 11.4 %

About Castings

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.73. The firm has a market cap of £111.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.