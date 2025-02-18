Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41. The stock has a market cap of $309.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

