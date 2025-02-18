Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,903.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

