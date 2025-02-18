Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 562,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 506,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 385,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,003,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

Workday stock opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

