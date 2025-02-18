Catizen Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Catizen has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,861.17 or 0.99735328 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,343.03 or 0.99196249 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,900,000 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 314,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.15322957 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $15,335,255.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

