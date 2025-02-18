CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCCS stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,171,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,188.68. This represents a 50.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,236. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

