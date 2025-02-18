Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. 1,109,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

