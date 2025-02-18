Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Celanese updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.500 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.