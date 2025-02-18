Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Celanese updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.500 EPS.
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of CE stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.
Celanese Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.