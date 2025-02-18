Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. UBS Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Celanese stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. 3,146,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. Celanese has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

