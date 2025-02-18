Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

