Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.