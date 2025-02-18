Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

