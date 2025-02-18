Centrifuge Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $1.02 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 560,615,499 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 560,602,710 with 524,959,213 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.18448425 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $839,664.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

