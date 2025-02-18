Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180,258 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 941,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,307,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Chegg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,254,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $153.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. Chegg has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

