Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Chemours Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

