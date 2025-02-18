Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.