China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,625.0 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.