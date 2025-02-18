Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $264.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

