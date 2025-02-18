CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

SYK opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

