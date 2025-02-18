CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.42. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

