CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 104,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.