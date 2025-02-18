Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cibus by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

CBUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 177,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. Cibus has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

